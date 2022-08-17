Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Announces Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS.
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
