Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Announces Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

