extraDNA Trading 8.3% Higher This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $92,695.79 and approximately $40,368.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,362.42 or 0.99946787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00223414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00138820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00251997 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048738 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

