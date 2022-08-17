Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Update

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.11. 13,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after acquiring an additional 858,185 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.