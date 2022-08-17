Expanse (EXP) Market Capitalization Tops $211,377.07

Expanse (EXP) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $211,377.07 and $1,123.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech.

Expanse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

