Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at 25.65 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of 18.31 and a 52-week high of 30.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $258,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

EE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.50.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

