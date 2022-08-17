Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $4,512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth about $3,775,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 562,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 85,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Global-e Online Stock Up 24.4 %

GLBE opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

