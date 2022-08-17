Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 4,824 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

