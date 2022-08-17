Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.19.

Shares of WDAY opened at $177.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

