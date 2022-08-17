Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $584.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $588.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

