Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 6,114 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4,216.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

