EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Insider Selling

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.1% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.05. 23,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,349,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Specifically, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $484,796.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $484,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,276 shares of company stock worth $728,940 in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

EVgo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

