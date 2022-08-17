EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CEO Catherine Zoi Sells 42,083 Shares

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $484,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,107. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in EVgo by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in EVgo by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.