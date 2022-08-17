Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1,692.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ES traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.