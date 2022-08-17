EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Stock Down 3.3 %

EverQuote stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. 113,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,051. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,021 shares of company stock worth $65,766. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $9,853,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 480,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 348,497 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 99.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 299,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 10,284.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 290,960 shares during the last quarter.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.