Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 10,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Everi has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,424 shares of company stock valued at $142,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Everi by 212.6% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

