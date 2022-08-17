Evergy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5725 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Evergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Evergy by 1,539.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after buying an additional 340,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,348,000 after acquiring an additional 217,309 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.