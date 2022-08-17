Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.55

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Eventbrite Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $747.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

