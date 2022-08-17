Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Eurocash Stock Performance

Eurocash stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Eurocash has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Get Eurocash alerts:

Eurocash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.