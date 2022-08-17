Etherparty Price Hits $0.0003 (FUEL)

Etherparty (FUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $278,147.47 and approximately $24,020.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00128907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00066793 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

