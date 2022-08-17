ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $199.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

