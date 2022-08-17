Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Update

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 16,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -18.87%.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
Featured Articles
