Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 16th (ADSK, AI, ALTR, ANSS, APP, AZPN, BSY, CDNS, CME, DASTY)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 16th:

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY). Wolfe Research issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

