Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 16th (ADSK, AI, ALTR, ANSS, APP, AZPN, BSY, CDNS, CME, DASTY)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 16th:

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY). Wolfe Research issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

