Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Roblox Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Roblox in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Roblox Stock Down 2.5 %

RBLX stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.