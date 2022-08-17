Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT Raised to 304.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from 287.00 to 304.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.56.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,676. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

