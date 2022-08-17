Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Up 3.3%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.20 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 99.20 ($1.20). Approximately 163,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 842,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.16).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Equals Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 129 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Equals Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £179.27 million and a PE ratio of -70.86.

Insider Activity

About Equals Group

In related news, insider Richard Cooper purchased 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000.58 ($35,041.78). In other Equals Group news, insider Sian Herbert acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £19,780 ($23,900.43). Also, insider Richard Cooper acquired 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000.58 ($35,041.78).

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

