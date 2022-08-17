Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Up 3.3%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.20 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 99.20 ($1.20). Approximately 163,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 842,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.16).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Equals Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 129 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £179.27 million and a PE ratio of -70.86.
Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.
