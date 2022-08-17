EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Short Interest Update

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,450,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 20,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EQRx Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EQRX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. 74,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. EQRx has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EQRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Corvex Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EQRx by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,991 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQRx by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 894,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQRx by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQRx Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQRX. Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

