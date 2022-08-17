EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue $0.28 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 137.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

