EPIK Prime (EPIK) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $4.40 million and $290,968.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EPIK Prime alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,933.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00128579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068452 BTC.

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EPIK Prime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EPIK Prime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.