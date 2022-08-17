EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 99,208 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $8,107,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $4,763,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gladstone Land by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 27.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LAND opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

About Gladstone Land

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

