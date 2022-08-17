EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after purchasing an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,730,000 after purchasing an additional 424,999 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,316,000 after buying an additional 100,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.76.

