EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Citigroup by 34.9% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.4% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:C opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.