EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $195,565,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,640,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after acquiring an additional 594,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.