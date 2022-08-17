EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,532 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.