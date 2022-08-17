EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

