EPG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $289.06 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.