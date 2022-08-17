EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,083 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Shares of AMAT opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

