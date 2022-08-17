EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 187.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 155,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,539,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 69,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21.

