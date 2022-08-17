Enigma Price Up 12% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $220,829.46 and $117,058.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00219486 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001459 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009493 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.23 or 0.00476279 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

