Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Stock Price Up 12.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 4,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,407,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Specifically, Director Charles M. Elson purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at $299,034.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enhabit news, Director Charles M. Elson bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at $299,034.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $538,190 over the last quarter.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Enhabit Trading Down 5.9 %

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $3,262,000.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.