Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.90

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.90 and traded as high as C$18.44. Enerplus shares last traded at C$18.41, with a volume of 1,217,442 shares traded.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.90. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$801.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

