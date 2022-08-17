Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus Price Performance

Shares of EFOI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 12,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,080. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Focus Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.