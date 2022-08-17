Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO William T. Mannina Sells 8,006 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) CFO William T. Mannina sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $11,608.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,315.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Energous Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $118.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.71. Energous Co. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 4,120.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,100,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Energous Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.