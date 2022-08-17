Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total transaction of 1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,946,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately 144,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total value of 1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,533 shares in the company, valued at 32,946,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,894 shares of company stock worth $3,749,912. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,489 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,289,000 after acquiring an additional 107,467 shares during the period. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDR stock traded down 0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 23.83. 812,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of 24.92. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 32.36.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

