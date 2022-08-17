Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Short Interest Update

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. 172,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,536. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,191,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,697,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

