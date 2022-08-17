EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

NYSE EMX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $219.64 million, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. As a group, analysts predict that EMX Royalty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

