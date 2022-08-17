Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ESBA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empire State Realty OP stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

