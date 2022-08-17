Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0192 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $953,821.16 and approximately $7,905.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00048348 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,715,313 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

