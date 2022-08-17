Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Posts Earnings Results

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMBC traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 415,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,595. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56. Embecta has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Embecta

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Embecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Embecta from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

