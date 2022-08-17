Embecta Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
Embecta Price Performance
NASDAQ EMBC opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. Embecta has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.56.
Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. Equities research analysts forecast that Embecta will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
