Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.33

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 4789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMBK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.
Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.
