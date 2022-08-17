Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.33

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 4789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMBK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embark Technology

Embark Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.